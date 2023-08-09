Watch Now
Gerardo Ortiz and El Yaki to make a concert tour stop in Glendale this September

Here’s what you need to know about the “Dijimos Tranquilito Tour”
ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you a showcase of the best things to do this August, what new entertainment businesses to check out and takes you to meet people from our community that are a making an impact.
Gerardo Ortiz
Posted at 11:09 AM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 14:14:48-04

GLENDALE, AZ — Gerardo Ortiz and Luis Alfonso Partida "El Yaki" will bring the “Dijimos Tranquilito Tour” to the West Valley this September!

The regional Mexican music artists will hit the stage together at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on September 2nd.

Gerardo Ortiz is known for his hit songs Tranquilito, Dámaso, La Última Sombra and others as El Yaki has gone viral for songs such as Nomás este Rey, Primero tú, Dijimos, Fruta Prohibida and more.

IF YOU GO

  • Concert date: Sep 2, Saturday, at 8 p.m.
  • Location: Desert Diamond Arena [9400 W Maryland Ave] in Glendale
  • Cost: tickets start at $49.
  • Keep this in mind: If you’re already thinking about your outfit, make sure you’re aware of the bag policy- it can’t be larger than 4.5”X 6.5”. You canclick here for more information.
  • Parking: The arena parking lot opens two hours before the event, you can click here to see a map.
  • Event goers can pre-purchase a parking permit until 30 minutes after the event start time. Parking prices start at $30.

