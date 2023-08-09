Gerardo Ortiz and El Yaki to make a concert tour stop in Glendale this September

GLENDALE, AZ — Gerardo Ortiz and Luis Alfonso Partida "El Yaki" will bring the “Dijimos Tranquilito Tour” to the West Valley this September!

Don't miss Gerardo Ortiz + El Yaki on their Dijimos Tranquilito Tour at Desert Diamond Arena on September 2! Tickets available here -> https://t.co/1vNOd1DzuJ pic.twitter.com/j0dVm38dIs — Desert Diamond Arena (@DDArenaAZ) June 6, 2023

The regional Mexican music artists will hit the stage together at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on September 2nd.

Gerardo Ortiz is known for his hit songs Tranquilito, Dámaso, La Última Sombra and others as El Yaki has gone viral for songs such as Nomás este Rey, Primero tú, Dijimos, Fruta Prohibida and more.

IF YOU GO



Concert date: Sep 2, Saturday, at 8 p.m.

Location: Desert Diamond Arena [9400 W Maryland Ave] in Glendale

Cost: tickets start at $49.

Keep this in mind: If you’re already thinking about your outfit, make sure you’re aware of the bag policy- it can’t be larger than 4.5”X 6.5”. You canclick here for more information.

Parking: The arena parking lot opens two hours before the event, you can click here to see a map.

Event goers can pre-purchase a parking permit until 30 minutes after the event start time. Parking prices start at $30.

RELATED: CARIN LEÓN TO MAKE CONCERT TOUR STOP IN GLENDALE

*The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley, new entertainment ventures and more. Read more about it, right here.