Fuerza Regida adds November Valley stop to their ‘Pero No Te Enamores’ tour

GLENDALE, AZ — Jesús Ortiz Paz - better known as JOP - is bringing new energy with Fuerza Regida's new tour ‘Pero No Te Enamores!’ The hit regional Mexican band recently brought their tour to the Valley with two concerts at Footprint Center in June… and they’re ready to come back to Arizona!

Fuerza Regida is set to perform at Desert Diamond Arena this November 27!

The show is set to start at 8 p.m. on Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Tickets are now on sale and they start at $59, at last check.

Fuerza Regida’s large following on social media – more than 7 million followers on Instagram alone - has inevitably played into the rise of their fame in addition to the band’s work ethic.

“We've always wanted this, you know, thankful; we've always worked really hard for this. I always say hard work beats talent. […] We get to live it with the family.. you know, no less falta nada a mi amá a mi apá, so it's a blessing,” said JOP.

JOP singing to his biggest fan

🖤FUER - ZA - REGIDA🚫 pic.twitter.com/ZNtG0zVXPm — Fuerza Regida (@FuerzaRegidafr) July 3, 2024

To continue their success, the band is working on another album.

“Stay tuned for the album. You know, we got an album coming. I don't know when, I'm not going to tell you when [just] stay tuned for the album. After the two shows sell out in Phoenix, we got more shows around the U.S. so go check them out. Get your tickets through Ticketmaster. Thank you very much,” said JOP.

Fuerza Regida is known for their hits such as Pa Las Baby’s, Una Cerveza, TQM, Bebé Dame, Igualito a mi Apá and other songs that have fueled the Mexican corridos movement.

ONE-ON-ONE WITH JOP

If you didn’t make to the June shows, what can you expect at the tour?

“We got a completely new tour, completely new show, new songs and […] we love Phoenix, so every time we go to Phoenix we turn up,” said JOP to ABC15.

According to the lead singer of the band, there’s a whole “new production” for these upcoming concert dates.

“Production means like the stage, the lights, the fire, all that […] we did so [many] new things, it’s a new configuration. We usually do 180, now it's [a] 360… so you [have to] go. You can't miss it,” said JOP.

VALLEY TIES

Local artist Tito Torbellino Jr. did a collaboration with Fuerza Regida for their album, Pa Que Hablen. The song ‘Gente Nueva’ has more than 20 million views in YouTube.

“It was dope, you know, because we all heard his dad when we were younger. It's like, we're singing with the Pops right there. You know, he reincarnated in his son,” said JOP in an interview with ABC15. “So that was really dope, he’s my homie. Shout out to Tito, you know, we're [going to] see if he pulls up, he pulled up last year actually; I invited him, and he pulled up last year [to the concert]. So, let’s see if he’s around and if he pulls up.”

Tito Torbellino Jr. is following the artistic footsteps of his late father.

His father, Tomás Tovar Rascón - better known as Tito Torbellino, was a prominent representative of the regional Mexican genre and was a Phoenix native too. The artist was killed in Sonora, Mexico back in May of 2014.