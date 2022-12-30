From the 'Taco Drop' to 'Noon Year’s Eve' for families, where to celebrate in Tucson

TUCSON — As 2022 draws to a close, downtown Tucson is preparing for its annual 'Taco Drop' and New Year's Eve celebrations.

The 'Taco Drop' is part of the Arizona Bowl 'New Year's Eve Downtown Bowl Bash' featuring live music, dancing, food and drinks leading up to the main event: Ringing in 2023:

Taco Bell New Year’s Eve Downtown Bowl Bash

5th Avenue and Toole Avenue Downtown Tucson Saturday, Dec. 31, 6 p.m. - midnight Live music featuring Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers Silent Disco Countdown, Taco Drop and fireworks show at midnight Free to attend



Starting Friday, Dec. 20 at 11 a.m., the City of Tucson is closing off the following intersections where the event will happen:



Toole Avenue from Congress Street and Fourth Avenue to Pennington Street

Fifth Avenue from Congress Street to Toole Avenue

*The video in the player above features the 2021 NYE Taco Drop in Downtown Tucson.

Looking for something different to welcome the New Year? Here's a list of family-friendly New Year's Eve events:

Noon Year's Eve at Tucson Improv Movement

Saturday, Dec. 31, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. 414 E. 9th St. Comedy show for kids and families $5 per person or $20 for five people



Noon Year's Eve at Trail Dust Town

Saturday, Dec. 31, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. 6541 E. Tanque Verde Rd. Live country music featuring Mamma Coal Unlimited rides on the Ferris wheel, train and carousel Noon countdown includes balloon drop with apple cider toast Tickets available for purchase for $15



'Happy Noon Year' at Children's Museum Tucson

Saturday, Dec. 31, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. 200 S. 6th Ave. Arts and crafts, ball drop and apple juice toast at noon Event included with price of admission



#RUNMARANA Egg Nog Jog and Kids Free FUN Run

Saturday, Dec. 31, beginning at 7 a.m. 7548 N. Silverbell Rd. Races include 10K, 5K and Kid's Fun Run Courses along the Santa Cruz Loop trail Raffle entry included with race registration Register online up through 7:45 a.m. on Dec. 31



Bars, restaurants and hotels around Tucson will be hosting a variety of New Year's Eve parties. Here are a few KGUN 9 staff picks under $20:

Casino Del Sol New Year's Eve Celebration

Saturday, Dec. 31, beginning at 7 p.m. 5655 W. Valencia Rd. New Year's Eve Dance Party with Gigi and the Glow at Casino Del Sol's Event Center

Free to attend 21 and over Music begins at 10 p.m. Tejano New Year’s Eve Party

Located in the Bingo Hall Live music featuring Chente Barrera, Los Bad Boyz Del Valle, J.R. Gomez y Los Conjunto Bandits, and Los Hermanos Cuatro - La Familia Yucupicio beginning at 7 p.m. Free to attend for first 100 guests beginning at 10 a.m. (while supplies last)

New Year's Eve Celebration

The Rialto Theatre Presents The Bennu NYE Celebration at 191 Toole

Saturday, Dec. 31, doors open at 8 p.m. 21 and over Dance party featuring psychedelic space rock music This venue has a clear bag policy $15 tickets can be purchased online



Stranger Things New Year's Eve Snow Ball at the Surly Wench

Saturday, Dec. 31, doors open at 8 p.m. 424 N. 4th Ave. 21 and over 80s music and new wave with DJ Noirtech and DJ Stubbie Hosts recommend dressing in formal wear, 'Stranger Things' costumes or "whatever feels right" $10 cover at the door includes midnight champagne toast



The Labyrinth New Year’s Eve Party and Masquerade Ball at the Loft Cinema

Saturday, Dec. 31, 10:25 p.m. movie screening 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Features a pre-show Labyrinth costume contest, David Bowie music videos and props Midnight champagne toast included $15 general admission tickets can be purchased online



