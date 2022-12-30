Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

From the 'Taco Drop' to 'Noon Year’s Eve' for families, where to celebrate in Tucson

Looking to get out of the Valley this weekend? Ring in the New Year, Tucson style
Tucsonans gather for a rainy 2021 NYE downtown at 5th and Toole for the 'Bowl Bash' and Taco Drop. 2022 festivities kick off on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.
Taco Drop Hotel Congress
Posted at 5:04 PM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 19:05:39-05

TUCSON — As 2022 draws to a close, downtown Tucson is preparing for its annual 'Taco Drop' and New Year's Eve celebrations.

The 'Taco Drop' is part of the Arizona Bowl 'New Year's Eve Downtown Bowl Bash' featuring live music, dancing, food and drinks leading up to the main event: Ringing in 2023:

  • Taco Bell New Year’s Eve Downtown Bowl Bash
    • 5th Avenue and Toole Avenue Downtown Tucson
    • Saturday, Dec. 31, 6 p.m. - midnight
    • Live music featuring Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers
    • Silent Disco
    • Countdown, Taco Drop and fireworks show at midnight
    • Free to attend

Starting Friday, Dec. 20 at 11 a.m., the City of Tucson is closing off the following intersections where the event will happen:

  • Toole Avenue from Congress Street and Fourth Avenue to Pennington Street
  • Fifth Avenue from Congress Street to Toole Avenue

*The video in the player above features the 2021 NYE Taco Drop in Downtown Tucson.

Looking for something different to welcome the New Year? Here's a list of family-friendly New Year's Eve events:

  • Noon Year's Eve at Trail Dust Town
    • Saturday, Dec. 31, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
    • 6541 E. Tanque Verde Rd.
    • Live country music featuring Mamma Coal
    • Unlimited rides on the Ferris wheel, train and carousel
    • Noon countdown includes balloon drop with apple cider toast
    • Tickets available for purchase for $15
  • #RUNMARANA Egg Nog Jog and Kids Free FUN Run
    • Saturday, Dec. 31, beginning at 7 a.m.
    • 7548 N. Silverbell Rd.
    • Races include 10K, 5K and Kid's Fun Run
    • Courses along the Santa Cruz Loop trail
    • Raffle entry included with race registration
    • Register online up through 7:45 a.m. on Dec. 31

Bars, restaurants and hotels around Tucson will be hosting a variety of New Year's Eve parties. Here are a few KGUN 9 staff picks under $20:

  • Casino Del Sol New Year's Eve Celebration
    • Saturday, Dec. 31, beginning at 7 p.m.
    • 5655 W. Valencia Rd.
    • New Year's Eve Dance Party with Gigi and the Glow at Casino Del Sol's Event Center
      • Free to attend
      • 21 and over
      • Music begins at 10 p.m.
    • Tejano New Year’s Eve Party
      • Located in the Bingo Hall
      • Live music featuring Chente Barrera, Los Bad Boyz Del Valle, J.R. Gomez y Los Conjunto Bandits, and Los Hermanos Cuatro - La Familia Yucupicio beginning at 7 p.m.
      • Free to attend for first 100 guests beginning at 10 a.m. (while supplies last)
  • The Rialto Theatre Presents The Bennu NYE Celebration at 191 Toole
  • Stranger Things New Year's Eve Snow Ball at the Surly Wench
    • Saturday, Dec. 31, doors open at 8 p.m.
    • 424 N. 4th Ave.
    • 21 and over
    • 80s music and new wave with DJ Noirtech and DJ Stubbie
    • Hosts recommend dressing in formal wear, 'Stranger Things' costumes or "whatever feels right"
    • $10 cover at the door includes midnight champagne toast

*Want to ring 2023 in the Valley? Here's a list of family-friendly events and 21+ parties taking place in the Phoenix Metro area.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!