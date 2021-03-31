Fridays Front Row at Chase Field has permanently closed; a new concept is in the works

PHOENIX — TGI Fridays Front Row Sports Grill at Chase Field has closed, though the in-stadium experience isn't going away forever as there are plans underway to open a new concept in its place. Game Seven Grill, located outside of the stadium and in the plaza, has also closed.

"With the impact the pandemic has had on restaurants and the uncertainty of this year, we mutually decided not to open Fridays Front Row or Game Seven Grill on the plaza and plan to renovate both and open new concepts in 2022," the Arizona Diamondbacks said in a statement.

The Arizona Republic was first to report the closures.

Details on what that new concepts will be, such as name, idea, or menu, are still being determined, a spokesperson said. But, fans should expect whatever replaces Fridays Front Row to have the same sweeping views of the stadium.

Fridays Front Row has been part of the stadium since it opened in 1998, when it was then known as Bank One Ballpark.

ABC15 reached out to TGI Friday's for comment late Tuesday.

The bar and restaurant was located on the upper deck of Chase Field where fans could watch the games from above left field. For those who splurged a bit more, there was a suspended patio that brought fans more inside the stadium and closer to the action.

It closed last spring and transitioned to a takeout-only model, a D-backs spokesperson said. At some point, the decision was made to close.

On Tuesday, the D-backs announced that more fans -- up to 20,000 fans per game -- would be allowed inside Chase Field. Masks are required for everyone two and older (except when eating or drinking), tickets, parking, and concessions will be cashless and mobile-only, the stadium's clear bag policy is in effect, and social distancing will be encouraged.

Fans will still be allowed to bring in sealed food and drink. Thermoses and other containers, however, are not allowed.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The Sandlot, a kids area on the upper deck of the stadium will remain closed for the beginning of the regular season, the D-backs said. The Kid's Club has been moved to the main concourse near Section 125.

New concessions this year include Danzerisen Chocolate Mint Chip Stack Shake, Ultimate Bacon Pub Burger, Beer Cheese Bratwurst, and 505 Green Chile, Chicken Bacon and Ranch Tots. Gadzooks will have two locations, Fry's Food Stores will have grab-and-go stations, and Cutwater will have stands with its canned cocktails.

Visit www.mlb.com/dbacks/ballpark/safety/know-before-you-go for more information on what fans need to know before home games.