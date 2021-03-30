Arizona Diamondbacks allowing 20,000 fans inside Chase Field, releasing more tickets on Friday morning

PHOENIX — Up to 20,000 fans will now be allowed inside Chase Field to cheer on the Arizona Diamondbacks, who will face the Cincinnati Reds on April 9 for their first game at home, and the first of the team's three homestands.

The capacity increase comes less than a week after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey lifted most, if not all, of the remaining COVID-19-related restrictions on large-scale events and businesses in the state, citing a decrease in positive COVID-19 cases and an increase in vaccinations. What was then requirements have now become recommendations.

Initially, the D-backs were planning to welcome some 12,000 fans to Chase Field, which is roughly 25% of the stadium's 48,000-seat capacity. At 20,000 fans, it is nearly 42% of the stadium's total capacity.

Tickets for the added seats will go on sale to the public on Friday, April 2, at 9 a.m. via www.mlb.com/dbacks/tickets/single-game-tickets.

Masks and social distancing will still be required, according to D-backs President and CEO Derrick Hall.

"As we continue to see the key measurements improve throughout the state and the restrictions lifted on businesses, we feel very comfortable that we can permit additional fans to enjoy D-backs baseball while still providing a safe and comfortable environment,” Hall said. "We will continue to require masks and ask fans to distance appropriately while keeping all other policies in place to start the season.”

WHAT FANS NEED TO KNOW FOR THE UPCOMING SEASON

Last week, the D-backs hosted a media tour to go over what the experience at Chase Field would be like for fans.

Pod-like seats: Similar to Spring Training, tickets will be sold in pods -- or groups -- of 1-5 tickets and groups will be separated throughout the stadium. Seats that are unavailable will be closed with plastic ties.

Bring a mask: Masks will also be required for fans in all common areas and when not eating or drinking. There will also be hand-washing stations throughout the stadium.

Clear bag policy: While not a new policy, fans will be limited to one clear bag with size specifications. View the policy.

New concessions: Gadzooks Enchiladas and Soup will have two locations at Section 116 and 314; Fry’s will have grab-and-go stations throughout the stadium with prepackaged drinks and bites; and The Still at Cutwater will have stations with canned cocktails. All transactions will be cashless (debit or credit).

Some new concession items include:



Poblano Cheesesteak: shaved Philly Ribeye, American Cheese, fire-roasted poblano chile, barbecue aioli, battered onion straws