French bistro Coup des Tartes to close at the end of January

PHOENIX - French bistro Coup des Tartes will close at the end of the month.

Despite "business being steady," owner Ron Pacioni said the recent increase in Arizona's minimum wage and debt incurred from relocating the restaurant in 2014, were factors in the decision to close, according to a news release sent out Wednesday evening.

"In the end we couldn’t overcome the expense that came from literally rebuilding a restaurant after the loss of our first location," Pacioni said in a statement.

The restaurant's last day will be Jan. 31, 2018.

"We are humbled by the loyalty our customers have shown us over the past 22 years. They brought spirit and life to Coup des Tartes and the sense of community created here will be greatly missed," Pacioni's statement continued.

When the restaurant first opened, it was housed within a 1930s farmhouse near 16th Street and Highland. In 2014, the restaurant was forced to move after the property was purchased and redeveloped.

The restaurant reopened a year later in its current location near Osborn Road and 18th Street.

Earlier this month, chef Anthony Serrano shuttered El Palacio Mexican Restaurant & Cantina in Chandler. He cited the increase in the minimum wage and popularity in fast-casual restaurants as reasons for the closure.

Days ago, Detroit Coney Grill announced it would close its location at Superstitions Mall "due to lack of business."