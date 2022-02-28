Free pancakes at IHOP on March 1st to celebrate National Pancake Day!

PHOENIX — Time for FREE PANCAKES! IHOP is inviting you into its doors to celebrate National Pancake Day. Every guest will receive one free short stack of buttermilk pancakes upon entry on March 1st, 2022.

This is a deal for everyone the enjoy! Times are tough so share the information with whomever crosses your path. You could make their day with tidings of free food!

Go to any International House of Pancakes location (in Arizona or any of the other 49 states) on Tuesday, March 1st from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and you will score FREE PANCAKES.

Orders have to be made in person and it is a limit of one per person.

Instead of charging for your meal, IHOP will be accepting credit card or cash donations for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Shriners Children's. Make a difference! Click here to find a location near you.

