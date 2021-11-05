Watch
Free multicultural fair to take place in Mesa on Saturday, Nov. 6

Posted at 4:32 AM, Nov 05, 2021
MESA, AZ — The East Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and its Women's Innovative Network are gearing up to host their first-ever Multicultural Fair.

The event takes place Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mesa Convention Center's Amphitheater at 263 N. Center St.

The event features vendors, local businesses, cultural performances, entertainment, food, vaccines, and a chance to learn about other cultures here in the Valley.

Admission is free to everyone.

For more information, head to their website.

