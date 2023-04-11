Foo Fighters, Sting announce concerts in the Valley this fall

Get ready to rock! The Foo Fighters and Sting have announced their headlining tours coming to the Valley this fall.

The Foo Fighters will be performing at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Oct. 3, 2023.

General sale tickets become available on Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. Pre-sale tickets are available on Tuesday, April 11.

Sting’s ‘My Songs 2023’ tour is stopping in Phoenix on Oct. 9, 2023.

The show will take place at Arizona Financial Theatre.

Tickets are available starting on Wednesday, April 12 with Fanclub Presale, and on Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. for general sale.