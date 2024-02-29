Foley Ranch Boots & BBQ opens country hotspot at Desert Ridge Marketplace

PHOENIX, Az. — In a fusion of mouthwatering food and toe-tapping tunes, North Phoenix welcomes its latest country hotspot, Foley Ranch Boots and BBQ.

“Well everything is smoked in house. We've got a giant smoker in the back we use pecan woods,” said Clay Moizo, Co-Owner. “The basis for the whole menu is barbecue. We work with Celebrity Chef Brian Duffy.”

What we recommend trying:



Pulled pork sandwich

Southern cornbread hushpuppies

Cowboy burger

Bacon-wrapped jalapenos

St. Louis ribs

And the summer cocktail menu also uses the barbecue smoker.

“The cherry old fashion that features bullet rye to the smoke strawberries and the smoke strawberry mule that also has a smoked simple syrup,” added Moizo. “An amazing Watermelon Margarita with a tajin rim. And of course our smoked blueberries for the smoked blueberry lemonade.”

From the white oak dance floor and country dining room to the outdoor patio, co-owner Don Talbot says the restaurant concept is a tribute to their family’s ranch outside of Hamilton, Montana.

“We just wanted to bring some of that Montana hospitality down here to the Valley,” said Talbot. “When you walk in right here on the entrance, you're greeted by our bar that has 8,000 bottle caps for a bar top, which is kind of fun.”

Enjoy live music and country music DJs spinning line dance songs and country swing every night.

Foley Ranch Boots and BBQ is located inside Desert Ridge Marketplace at 21001 N Tatum Blvd Unit 93, Phoenix.

Click here for more information.