Flix Brewhouse to open Dec. 19 in downtown Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ - Flix Brewhouse, the dual dine-in movie theater and microbrewery, will open in downtown Chandler on Wednesday, Dec. 19.

The opening will mark the chain's first theater in Arizona, and the first major tenant to open at Overstreet, the new entertainment development on the southwest corner of Arizona Avenue and Chandler Blvd.

It also coincides with the release of Disney's Mary Poppins sequel, Mary Poppins Returns.

Flix Chandler has nine auditoriums with both reclining and regular movie seats. Like other dine-in theater concepts, guests can order food and drinks before and during the movie.

The brewery is located in the lobby on the upper mezzanine. Flix will have at least eight of its own brews on tap -- a Scottish ale, a chocolate stout, and an ale -- as well as regional beers, according to its website.

The Chandler location will also debut a cocktail menu, the first of Flix's concepts to have one, Greg Johnson, the director of marketing, told ABC15 during a hard-hat tour in October.

There will be a bar and concession stand in the lobby.

They are looking to fill 200 positions, including servers, bartenders, line cooks, box office hosts, dishwashers and supervisors.

Flix Brewhouse touts itself as an "adults-oriented" movie theater. It has some age restrictions on who can see movies and when.

17 and older: You can see any movie at any time

Six to 16: You can see G, PG and PG-13 movies with a parent or responsible adult.

Two to five: You can see G, PG and PG-13 movies that start before 7 p.m., not after. No R-rated movies allowed.

Infants, toddlers, and strollers: Only allowed on "Baby Day" events.

The theater also has a no-late policy. Seating begins 30 minutes before the movie. Those who show up after the movie begins will not be allowed in.