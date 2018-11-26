Flix Brewhouse to open Dec. 19 in downtown Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ - Flix Brewhouse, the dual dine-in movie theater and microbrewery, will open in downtown Chandler on Wednesday, Dec. 19.
The opening will mark the chain's first theater in Arizona, and the first major tenant to open at Overstreet, the new entertainment development on the southwest corner of Arizona Avenue and Chandler Blvd.
It also coincides with the release of Disney's Mary Poppins sequel, Mary Poppins Returns.
Flix Chandler has nine auditoriums with both reclining and regular movie seats. Like other dine-in theater concepts, guests can order food and drinks before and during the movie.
The brewery is located in the lobby on the upper mezzanine. Flix will have at least eight of its own brews on tap -- a Scottish ale, a chocolate stout, and an ale -- as well as regional beers, according to its website.
The Chandler location will also debut a cocktail menu, the first of Flix's concepts to have one, Greg Johnson, the director of marketing, told ABC15 during a hard-hat tour in October.
There will be a bar and concession stand in the lobby.