First look: first ‘Fire Tiger Dessert Café’ in the country to open in Arizona

The Thailand chain is set to open its AZ location in Mesa
ABC15 Arizona | Nicole Gutierrez
Posted at 4:46 PM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 19:46:30-04

MESA, AZ  — Fire Tiger Dessert Café to open first US location in Arizona!

Every drink is hand crafted and some of them are “lit.”
Fire Tiger Dessert Café is a Thailand chain that has gone global over the last few years; the company is known for their “signature fire milk tea."

Guest will pick up their drinks from the Tiger’s mouth.
Starting October 8, the Mesa storefront will be in a “soft launch” phase. What does that mean? Well according to Wooveena Ching, co-owner of this storefront, for now, they’ll only be offering their signature drinks and the desert menu will possibly be offered within a couple of weeks.

IF YOU GO

Location: 111 S Dobson Rd #108 in Mesa, Arizona

Seating area of the first United States location.
Opening day hours: Saturday, October 8, from 12 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

  • Fire Tiger will have a special promotion on this day, buy two drinks get one free.

Regular operating hours

  • Sunday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Friday-Saturday: 11a.m. to 10 :30 p.m.

WHY OPEN IN ARIZONA?

The Fire Tiger Dessert Café chain currently has branches in Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Cambodia, and now it’ll have a home in Arizona!

In an interview with Wooveena Ching, the co-owner stated that the gold accents/details throughout location is because it’s a signature color for Fire Tiger brand.
So how did the concept land in Mesa, Arizona? Well, a visit from Rady Samphan and Wooveena Ching [Valley couple] to Thailand sparked the interest in bringing Fire Tiger Dessert Café to the Grand Canyon State.

Owners Rady Samphan and Wooveena Ching inside the 'Fire Tiger Dessert Café’ in Mesa, Arizona.
Samphan and his wife tried the chain’s popular drinks during a visit to Thailand a couple of years ago and recall them as “very delicious drink and [it] was so memorable.”

If you pay close attention to the tiger, it says the word ‘fire’ in Chinese [火].
