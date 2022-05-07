Fire Tiger Dessert Café to open first US location in Arizona

MESA, AZ — A Thailand chain that has gone global over the last few years is finally coming to the United States, and its first location will open in Arizona! Fire Tiger Dessert Café is set to open this summer in the city of Mesa.

The boba tea and dessert café will bring more heat to the Valley with their “signature fire milk tea." The drink is literally lit on fire, according to Rady Samphan, the owner of the Mesa location.

Fire Tiger Dessert Café |Rady Samphan

“We roast brown sugar on top of our signature milk tea. When people try our drink, they’re blown away,” said Samphan in an interview with ABC15.

Fire Tiger Dessert Café |Rady Samphan

Besides the coffee and the boba drinks, the location will have desserts that include fried glutinous mochi, mantou, sweet potato balls, and more.

WHERE TO GO WHEN IT'S OPEN



Location: 111 S Dobson Rd #108 in Mesa, Arizona

The café will be open daily, but the hours are yet to be announced.

WHY OPEN IN ARIZONA?

A visit from a Valley local to Thailand sparked the interest in bringing Fire Tiger Dessert Café to the Grand Canyon State.

Samphan and his wife tried the chain’s popular drinks during a visit to Thailand a couple of years ago and recall them as “very delicious drink and [it] was so memorable.”

The Fire Tiger Dessert Café chain currently has branches in Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Cambodia.