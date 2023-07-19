Fans brave the heat for Morgan Wallen concert at Chase Field

PHOENIX — Thousands of fans are braving the scorching temperatures Wednesday and Thursday as they head to the Morgan Wallen concert at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Only two nights away from Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time World Tour arriving to #ChaseField! Will we see you here?



More info at https://t.co/rAX9Rp2V0S.

The country music star will be joined by HARDY, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman at Chase Field for the "One Night At A Time World Tour."



At last check, there were only a few tickets left on Ticketmaster.

Show dates: July 19 and 20 at 5:30 p.m.

Phoenix Fire Department officials are warning fans to consider the extreme heat before attending. Remember, sealed plastic water bottles are allowed inside Chase Field.

Go prepared 🤠 Who's going to the @MorganWallen concert in #PHX tonight and tomorrow?!

Know before you go ⬇️



Know before you go ⬇️



🔴 The excessive heat warning is still active!

🔴 Hydrate throughout the day.

🔴 Sealed plastic water bottles are allowed inside @ChaseField



Stay safe and have fun!

