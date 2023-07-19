Watch Now
Fans brave the heat for Morgan Wallen concert at Chase Field

Posted at 2:57 PM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 18:25:00-04

PHOENIX — Thousands of fans are braving the scorching temperatures Wednesday and Thursday as they head to the Morgan Wallen concert at Chase Field in Phoenix.

The country music star will be joined by HARDY, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman at Chase Field for the "One Night At A Time World Tour."

Phoenix Fire Department officials are warning fans to consider the extreme heat before attending. Remember, sealed plastic water bottles are allowed inside Chase Field.

