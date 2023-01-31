Fall Out Boy celebrating newest album with tour; stopping in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Fall Out Boy is coming to Phoenix this summer following the release of their latest album So Much (For) Stardust.

The band is kicking off its "So Much For (Tour) Dust" Tour in June and will be stopping at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Friday, June 30, 2023.

FULL LIST: Concerts coming to the Phoenix area throughout 2023

The newest album is set to be released in full on March 24.

Bring Me The Horizon will be joining Fall Out Boy on stage. Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Years Strong, The Academy Is…, Royal & The Serpent, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade, and Carr will also be performing in select shows.

Ticket pre-sales start Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. local time. General ticket sales start Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. local time.

For more information, head to the tour section of Fall Out Boy's website.