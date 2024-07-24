Fairmont Scottsdale Princess offers day pass to 4 resort pools

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — It’s time to spend a day in luxury that won’t break the bank.
The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is offering up day passes giving you access to four different pools around the resort without being an overnight guest.
Whether you want some time away from the kids or it’s a family affair, there are plenty of options available.
Day passes start at $65 on the app ‘Resort Pass’ and include:
- Sonoran Splash Pool: family-focused with two 200-foot twisting water slides
- Sunset Beach Pool: 9,000-square-feet of white sand beach and pool
- Princess Pool: a lagoon-style resort pool
- Sonoran Landing Pool: adults-only pool
- 2 hot tubs
- Poolside food and drinks available for purchase
- Complimentary Wi-Fi
- Complimentary self-parking
All pools are heated. The height requirement for waterslides is 42 inches and taller.
Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is located at 7575 E Princess Dr, Scottsdale. Click here for more information.
