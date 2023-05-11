Events: 'The Rite of Spring,’ MOMpalooza, free museum admissions and more

PHOENIX — Enjoy free admission to two Mesa museums this Friday, check out some plays that are debuting at the Tempe Center for the Arts, or wrap up the weekend by celebrating Mom at a free event in Scottsdale this Sunday- there’s lots to do this weekend!

THE RITE OF SPRING 2023- Ballet Arizona is an ABC15 Arizona sponsor.



What to expect: “Surrounded by the matchless Desert Botanical Garden landscape with the setting sun as a backdrop, join us for a world premiere performance that promises to capture the beauty and complexity of dance in an artistic performance that is uniquely Arizonan at An Evening at Desert Botanical Garden.”

Date: Shows run from May 16 to June 3.

Location: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N Galvin Pkwy] in Phoenix

Cost: Ticket prices vary from $75-$105

FRIDAY ‘MUSEUM DISCOVERY EVENING’



Date: This Friday, May 12, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Enjoy FREE ADMISSION to the IDEA Museum and the Arizona Museum of Natural History as part of the ‘Museum Discovery Evening.’

IDEA Museum [150 W Pepper Pl] in Mesa Arizona Museum of Natural History [53 N MacDonald] in Mesa



YOGA ON THE FIELD



Date: Sunday, May 14, event timeline can be checked here.

Location: Chase Field [401 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $35.

TEMPE CENTER FOR THE ARTS ‘FAMILY DAY’



What to expect: Free art activities and two ticketed plays at the Tempe Art Center will debut.

Date: Saturday, May 13.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be two hands-on art activities, FREE to participate. 10 a.m. Cenicienta: A Bilingual Cinderella Story [tickets start at $10] 2 p.m. Cinema's Production of Leonardo! [tickets start at $10]

Location: Tempe Center for the Arts [700 W Rio Salado Pkwy]

‘MOMPALOOZA’



What to expect: According to the event’s website, there will be face painting, crafts, entertainment, obstacle courses, games, and more family fun!

Date: Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Arizona Boardwalk Courtyard [ 9500 East Vía de Ventura] in Scottsdale

Cost: Free

Related: Freebies & deals to celebrate Mother's Day in the Valley

HALO TOP: ‘NO WORK WORKOUT CIRCUIT’



Dates: May 12- 14 [Friday/Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.]

Location: Scottsdale Fashion Square [ 7014 E Camelback Rd]

Cost: Free

18TH ANNUAL ROCKIN’ RODEO AT SRT

This will be the first of many themed events at Salt River Tubing.

Date: Saturday, May 13.

Cost

$25 Tube rental that includes the shuttle. $18 [the shuttle pass price if you bring your own tube] There’s also a Tube Rental Fast Pass [$35] and a Shuttle Fast Pass [$28] is available during the weekends and on holidays.

Location: Salt River Tubing [9200 N Bush Hwy] in Mesa

COMEDY SHOW: SARAH SILVERMAN



Dates: Sunday, May 14, at 7 p.m.

Location: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 W Washington St] in Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $39.50

RICARDO ARJONA | TOUR BLANCO Y NEGRO



Date: Saturday, May 13, at 8 p.m.

Location: Desert Diamond Arena [9400 W Maryland Ave] in Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $57.99

BUBBLE BASH



Date: Saturday, May 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Desert Ridge Marketplace [21001 N. Tatum Blvd.] in Phoenix

Cost: Free

SAN TAN BREWERY & DISTILLERY TOURS

