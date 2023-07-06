EVENTS: First Friday, Tanabata, “Viva Las Vegas,” new exhibits and more in the Valley

PHOENIX — From new exhibits at Scottsdale’s Museum of the West, to free First Friday activities in Downtown Phoenix and a new hands-on art place, there’s lots to do in the Valley this weekend! Here’s where to go:

“LET'S GO TO TANABATA!”



Where: The Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix [1125 N. 3rd Avenue]

When: July 7 and 8 from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. [last admission is at 8:30 p.m.]

Cost: General admission [$15], kid ages 7 to 17 [$13], children 7 and under enter for free.

DANCEWISE PRESENTS "VIVA LAS VEGAS"



Where: Madison Center for the Arts [5601 N 16th St] in Phoenix

When: Saturday, July 8, at 7 p.m.

Cost: Tickets are $30

WESTERN SPIRIT: SCOTTSDALE’S MUSEUM OF THE WEST



Check out the new exhibits at the museum:

Western Pop: Andy Warhol & Billy Schenck Werner Segarra: Vaqueros de la Cruz del Diablo

Where: Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West [3830 N. Marshall Way]

When: Tuesday through Saturday [9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.], Sundays [11:00 a.m. – 5 p.m.] and it’s closed on Mondays.

Cost: Tickets start at $25

SPIN ART NATION



This new art studio in the Valley lets your creativity be showcased through the different ‘art techniques’ available, which include: the bicycle spin art, spin art table, at the splatter studio and more.

Where: 2302 N Central Ave #3 in Phoenix

When: Open Daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and by appointment only.

Cost: Booking start at $39.99 per person.

SUMMER OF A BILLION BUBBLES



Where: Fountain Park at the Westgate Entertainment District [6770 N Sunrise Blvd] in Glendale

When: Saturdays and Sundays in July from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free



“CHRISTMAS IN JULY”



Where: Begin your stroll at the Arizona Information Center [5836 W. Palmaire Ave.] in Downtown Glendale

When: Saturday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

KUBOTA RACEWAY MAKEOVER



Where: Crayola Experience Chandler [3111 W Chandler Blvd, Suite 2154]

When: Available from now until July 30.

Cost: $24.99, but you can get $3 off when you buy online.

THE PROM



Inclusion, music, life lessons and some comedy…all in one musical. ‘The Prom’ is at the Phoenix Theatre Company until July 9. “The choreography is really ingenious and clever and matches the time period. I think its super fun, there’s big production numbers, there are also some really tender moments that are intimate and quiet as well,” shared Debby Rosenthal, a leading role in ‘The Prom,’ to ABC15.

Where: 1825 N Central Ave in Phoenix

When: Now until July 9

Cost: Tickets start at $50

“FLASHLIGHT NIGHTS”



You can get up close to desert critters, draw glow chalk murals, and enjoy some s'mores all while being surrounded by the natural beauty of the Sonoran Desert.

Where: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N. Galvin Pkwy] in Phoenix

When: Every Saturday until September 2, 2023.

Cost: $16.95. Children ages 2 and under enter for free.

‘SUBSTANCE OF STARS’



See the stars like never before at the Heard Museum’s sky-dome. the new exhibit, ‘Substance of Stars’ focuses on sky knowledge and spiritual values of four indigenous communities.

Where: Heard Museum [2301 North Central Avenue]

When: Monday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Tickets run from $9-$22.50.

EXPERIENCE ART, MUSEUMS FOR FREE

The Heard Museum has free admission from 4 to 8 p.m. every first Friday of the month and the fourth Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., June through August. American Indians receive free admission daily with ID.

If you have a Phoenix Library card, the Act One culture passes provide two free admissions any time to many of the above places as well as Arcosanti and the Arizona Science Center. It's first come, first serve and you can check out passes twice a month.