Events: Día del Niño, ‘All Balanchine,' Avondale Fiesta, Salt River Tubing and more

PHOENIX — From kid festivals to early Cinco de Mayo celebrations — here are some BIG events to keep on your radar!
With tacos, Lucha Libre, and free family fun... wrap up the month of April at this West Valley Cinco De Mayo-inspired event! “All sorts of different opportunities, from the lights the sounds, the look, everything you would experience in a Mexican street fair,” said Kelsey English from the City Avondale.
- Date: Saturday, April 29, from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Location: Alamar Park [4155 S El Mirage Road] in Avondale
- Cost: Free admission.
- What to expect: Free live entertainment that includes Mexican Bands, Mariachis & Ballet Folklorico, piñatas, and more. There will be free admission to the amusement park [does not include rides], reads the website’s description of the event.
- Date: Sunday, April 30, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Location: Enchanted Island Amusement Part [1202 W. Encanto Blvd.] in Phoenix
- Cost: Free
DÍA DEL NIÑO AT THE PHOENIX ZOO
- What to expect: music, games, free face painting and piñatas for the kids.
- Date: Sunday, April 30, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Location: Phoenix Zoo [455 North Galvin Parkway].
- Cost: ‘All event activities included with general admission,” state the Phoenix Zoo on their website.
ALL BALANCHINE WITH THE PHOENIX SYMPHONY
- Dates: shows run from May 4-7
- Cost: price varies on date, some start as low as $35.
- Location: Symphony Hall [75 N 2nd St] in Phoenix
- What to expect: Russell Dickerson and Lauren Alaina will hit the stage in Glendale.
- Date: Saturday, April 29. Doors open at 4 p.m./ first act starts at 6:30 p.m.]
- Location: The Great Lawn at Sportsman’s Park at State Farm Stadium [9591 West Sportsman Park North] in Glendale
- Cost: General admission [$40], BET MGM Terrace VIP [$99] and Front row VIP [$120] .
- Artist lineup includes: Molina’s 32st Allstars, Yuko Mabuchi, Azar Lawrence Experience, Carlos Rivas y Mexsal Latin explosion, Donald Harrison and Incognito.
- Date: April 29-30 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Location: Scottsdale Jazz Festival [3939 N Drinkwater Blvd]
- General Admission [Single Day Pass $50]
- Premium Seating [Single Day Pass $75]
- Premium Plus [Single Day Pass $175]
- VIP Experience [Single Day $350 per person]
- VIP Seating [Single Day Pass $250]
- Date: Shows available from April 27 – May 7
- Location: Phoenix Premium Outlets [4976 Premium Outlet Way] in Chandler
- Cost: Child [ $10] adult [ $25]
- What to expect: Tempe Union High School District will perform alongside the Arizona Winds Symphony and Tempe Winds.
- Date: Friday, April 28, from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Cost: Free
Location: Tempe Diablo Stadium [2200 W Alameda Dr]
- Date: Saturday, April 29- doors open at 12 p.m.
- Location: State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Drive] in Glendale
- Cost: general admission tickets start at $47 and children under 2 enter for free.
- Date: April 30 from 1:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Location: Riverview Park [2020 W. Cubs Way] in Mesa
- Cost:Tickets start at $22, kids 16 and under enter for free.
- It’s the last weekend for this ‘dinosaur’ experience at the Phoenix Zoo that features a gigasaurus, troodon, allosaurus, a giant bear, sea scorpion, terror bird, and more!
- Location: Phoenix Zoo [455 North Galvin Parkway].
- Cost: The exhibit is included with the general Zoo admission and it’s free for Zoo Members.