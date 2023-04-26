Events: Día del Niño, ‘All Balanchine,' Avondale Fiesta, Salt River Tubing and more

PHOENIX — From kid festivals to early Cinco de Mayo celebrations — here are some BIG events to keep on your radar!

AVONDALE FIESTA

With tacos, Lucha Libre, and free family fun... wrap up the month of April at this West Valley Cinco De Mayo-inspired event! “All sorts of different opportunities, from the lights the sounds, the look, everything you would experience in a Mexican street fair,” said Kelsey English from the City Avondale.



Date: Saturday, April 29, from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Location: Alamar Park [4155 S El Mirage Road] in Avondale

Cost: Free admission.

CINCO DE MAYO & DÍA DEL NIÑO

What to expect: Free live entertainment that includes Mexican Bands, Mariachis & Ballet Folklorico, piñatas, and more. There will be free admission to the amusement park [does not include rides], reads the website’s description of the event.

Date: Sunday, April 30, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Enchanted Island Amusement Part [1202 W. Encanto Blvd.] in Phoenix

Cost: Free

DÍA DEL NIÑO AT THE PHOENIX ZOO

What to expect: music, games, free face painting and piñatas for the kids.

Date: Sunday, April 30, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: Phoenix Zoo [455 North Galvin Parkway].

Cost: ‘All event activities included with general admission,” state the Phoenix Zoo on their website.

ALL BALANCHINE WITH THE PHOENIX SYMPHONY



Dates: shows run from May 4-7

Cost: price varies on date, some start as low as $35.

Location: Symphony Hall [75 N 2nd St] in Phoenix

DRAFT WEEKEND COUNTRY CONCERT



What to expect: Russell Dickerson and Lauren Alaina will hit the stage in Glendale.

Date: Saturday, April 29. Doors open at 4 p.m./ first act starts at 6:30 p.m.]

Location: The Great Lawn at Sportsman’s Park at State Farm Stadium [9591 West Sportsman Park North] in Glendale

Cost: General admission [$40], BET MGM Terrace VIP [$99] and Front row VIP [$120] .

SCOTTSDALE JAZZ FESTIVAL



Artist lineup includes: Molina’s 32st Allstars, Yuko Mabuchi, Azar Lawrence Experience, Carlos Rivas y Mexsal Latin explosion, Donald Harrison and Incognito.

Date: April 29-30 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Scottsdale Jazz Festival [3939 N Drinkwater Blvd]

Cost:

General Admission [Single Day Pass $50] Premium Seating [Single Day Pass $75] Premium Plus [Single Day Pass $175] VIP Experience [Single Day $350 per person] VIP Seating [Single Day Pass $250]



CIRQUE ITALIA



Date: Shows available from April 27 – May 7

Location: Phoenix Premium Outlets [4976 Premium Outlet Way] in Chandler

Cost: Child [ $10] adult [ $25]

MUSIC UNDER THE STARS



What to expect: Tempe Union High School District will perform alongside the Arizona Winds Symphony and Tempe Winds.

Date: Friday, April 28, from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Location: Tempe Diablo Stadium [2200 W Alameda Dr]

THE 2023 ARIZONA SUPER SHOW



Date: Saturday, April 29- doors open at 12 p.m.

Location: State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Drive] in Glendale

Cost: general admission tickets start at $47 and children under 2 enter for free.

CHICAGO FEST WEST



Date: April 30 from 1:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Riverview Park [2020 W. Cubs Way] in Mesa

Cost:Tickets start at $22, kids 16 and under enter for free.

‘DINOSAURS IN THE DESERT’

