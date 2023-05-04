Events: Cinco de Mayo PHX Festival, Fishing Derby, Riverdance, Suns Playoffs and more

PHOENIX — Kick off the first weekend of May with lots of family fun!
From taking your pup to roam the beautiful grounds of the Desert Botanical Garden to heading out with the family to Avondale for a free fishing derby and the Suns "rallying the Valley" for the next two home games, there are several fun events across the Valley.
- Date: May 6 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Location: Alamar Park [4155 South El Mirage Road] in Avondale
- Cost: FREE. You can bring your own fishing equipment, or the city will lend you a fishing pole for you to participate in the event.
MARICOPA COUNTY HOME & GARDEN SHOW
- Date: May 5-7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Location: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N PIMA RD]
Cost: Adults [$10], children ages 3 – 12 [$3], kids 2 & under [enter for free]. $10 for onsite parking [cash only]. Discounts for seniors, customers, and military members can be found here.
RIVERDANCE | 25TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW
- Date: May 3 – 7, show times vary.
- Location: Ikeda Theater at the Mesa Arts Center [One East Main St]
- Cost: ticket prices, prior to the fees, range from $38 - $78
- Date: May 6 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. According to the Desert Botanical Garden the last dog admission is at 9:30 a.m.
- Location: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N. GALVIN PARKWAY] in Phoenix
- Cost: Your pup gets in for free and your ticket for the event is included with the Garden admission or membership.
CINCO DE MAYO PHOENIX FESTIVAL
- Date: Sunday, May 7, starting at
- Location: 1st Ave and Washington in Downtown Phoenix.
- Cost: Children ages 10 and under enter for free, general admission [$10], VIP admission w/ stage access [$40], and the Exclusivo ticket is $75.
- “Get there early and take advantage of our $5 before 5 pm deal! Gate admission tickets go up to $10 after 5 p.m.” reads the event’s website.
SUNS PLAYOFFS
- Location: Footprint Center [201 East Jefferson Street] in Phoenix
- West Conference Semis Game 3: Nuggets at Suns
- Date: Friday, May 5, at 7 p.m.
- Cost: tickets start at $120
- West Conf Semis Game 4: Nuggets at Suns
- Date: Sunday, May 7, at 5 p.m.
- Cost: ticketsstart at $130
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS VS. WASHINGTON NATIONALS
- Location: Chase Field [401 E. Jefferson] in Phoenix
- Cost: ticket prices vary on the date, some start as low as $22.
- The Glendale stop is the first show on George Strait’s 2023 Stadium Shows; the tour will have special guests Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023.
- Location: State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Dr] in Glendale.
- Cost: Limited tickets are available, some start as low as $250.
George Strait’s SEVEN stadium shows in 2023 with @ChrisStapleton are on sale today at 10am local! Appearing with Strait and Stapleton is GRAMMY Award-Winning Band @littlebigtown.— George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) November 4, 2022
Visit https://t.co/XbK0PXFAEw for tickets and more information. pic.twitter.com/mJVac3AlMn
- Date: Saturday, May 6, at 8 p.m.
- Location: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 West Washington Street] in Phoenix
- Cost: tickets start at $85
FEID - FERXXO NITRO JAM UNDERGROUND
- Date: Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m.
- Location: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 West Washington Street] in Phoenix
- Cost: tickets start at $79.50
- Date: Salt River Tubing opens at 9 a.m. and the last tube rental will be around 2 p.m.
- Location: 9200 N Bush Hwy in Mesa
- Cost: $25 for tube rental that includes the shuttle and $18 for the shuttle pass price if you bring your own tube]. There’s also a Tube Rental Fast Pass [$35] and a Shuttle Fast Pass [$28] that will be available during the weekends and on holidays.
- Date: May 6 & 6 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Location: Arizona State Fairgrounds [Exhibit Building] at 1826 W. McDowell Road in Phoenix.
- Cost: “Admission is free with online registration or $10 at the door,” reads the event’s website.