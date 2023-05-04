Events: Cinco de Mayo PHX Festival, Fishing Derby, Riverdance, Suns Playoffs and more

PHOENIX — Kick off the first weekend of May with lots of family fun!

From taking your pup to roam the beautiful grounds of the Desert Botanical Garden to heading out with the family to Avondale for a free fishing derby and the Suns "rallying the Valley" for the next two home games, there are several fun events across the Valley.

FAMILY FISHING DERBY



Date: May 6 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Alamar Park [4155 South El Mirage Road] in Avondale

Cost: FREE. You can bring your own fishing equipment, or the city will lend you a fishing pole for you to participate in the event.

MARICOPA COUNTY HOME & GARDEN SHOW



Date: May 5-7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N PIMA RD]

Cost: Adults [$10], children ages 3 – 12 [$3], kids 2 & under [enter for free]. $10 for onsite parking [cash only]. Discounts for seniors, customers, and military members can be found here.

RIVERDANCE | 25TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW



Date: May 3 – 7, show times vary.

Location: Ikeda Theater at the Mesa Arts Center [One East Main St]

Cost: ticket prices, prior to the fees, range from $38 - $78

DOG DAYS AT THE GARDEN



Date: May 6 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. According to the Desert Botanical Garden the last dog admission is at 9:30 a.m.

Location: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N. GALVIN PARKWAY] in Phoenix

Cost: Your pup gets in for free and your ticket for the event is included with the Garden admission or membership.

CINCO DE MAYO PHOENIX FESTIVAL



Date: Sunday, May 7, starting at

Location: 1st Ave and Washington in Downtown Phoenix.

Cost: Children ages 10 and under enter for free, general admission [$10], VIP admission w/ stage access [$40], and the Exclusivo ticket is $75.

[$40], and the ticket is $75. "Get there early and take advantage of our $5 before 5 pm deal! Gate admission tickets go up to $10 after 5 p.m." reads the event's website.

SUNS PLAYOFFS



Location: Footprint Center [201 East Jefferson Street] in Phoenix

West Conference Semis Game 3: Nuggets at Suns

Date: Friday, May 5, at 7 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $120

West Conf Semis Game 4: Nuggets at Suns

Date: Sunday, May 7, at 5 p.m.

Cost: ticketsstart at $130

GEORGE STRAIT- 2023 TOUR



The Glendale stop is the first show on George Strait’s 2023 Stadium Shows; the tour will have special guests Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Location: State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Dr] in Glendale.

Cost: Limited tickets are available, some start as low as $250.

CONCERT: LEWIS CAPALDI



Date: Saturday, May 6, at 8 p.m.

Location: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 West Washington Street] in Phoenix

Cost: tickets start at $85

FEID - FERXXO NITRO JAM UNDERGROUND



Date: Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m.

Location: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 West Washington Street] in Phoenix

Cost: tickets start at $79.50

SALT RIVER TUBING



Date: Salt River Tubing opens at 9 a.m. and the last tube rental will be around 2 p.m.

Location: 9200 N Bush Hwy in Mesa

Cost: $25 for tube rental that includes the shuttle and $18 for the shuttle pass price if you bring your own tube]. There’s also a Tube Rental Fast Pass [$35] and a Shuttle Fast Pass [$28] that will be available during the weekends and on holidays.

