'Enchant' to return to Arizona this winter; tickets on sale now

The holiday experience will run from November 24 -December 31, 2023
Enchant Christmas to return to Scottsdale, Arizona
Posted at 10:00 AM, Jun 13, 2023
SALT RIVER PIMA-MARICOPA INDIAN COMM. — It’s official- “Enchant Christmas” is returning to Salt River Fields later this year! According to a company representative, limited early bird tickets are now available until June 25.

“Bringing Enchant to Scottsdale and Salt River Fields is a dream come true. The venue is such an ideal location for the Enchant experience and provides incredible vistas over the maze from every angle. Plus, we received such a warm reception from the community in our inaugural year this past December, which has inspired so much of the planning for the coming season,” said Kevin Johnston, Enchant CEO, in a press release sent to ABC15.

The holiday experience that came to the Valley last winter made its Christmas magic mark with its light maze, ice-skating trail, live entertainment, and it’s millions of sparkling lights throughout the site.

According to Johnston, a new maze “will formally" be introduced to Scottsdale this September.

This year, “Enchant Christmas” will run from November 24 through December 31. Early bird tickets start at $21, kids under two and under enter for free. Group tickets are also available. See the full ticket breakdown right here.

