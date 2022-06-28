PHOENIX, AZ — The Tucson staple known for its frozen fruit-flavored drinks is opening another location in the state. This time, Eegee’s is bringing its delights to the West Valley!

The new 2,300-square-foot location will open this summer and is said to “have a contemporary design," a piece of artwork by the Phoenix-based artist Meg Stapp, a walk-up ordering window and a drive-thru.

Flatiron Group

The grand opening is July 7! If you’re thinking of going, here’s what you need to know:



From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be music, activities and “Eegee’s swag for sale.”

A special-edition sticker will be given to the first 2,500 guests at the new location starting on July 7, until supplies last.

IF YOU GO



Address: 3510 W. Peoria Ave, Phoenix

HOURS



Monday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The drive-thru remains open until 10 p.m.

WHAT’S NEXT

According to a press release sent to ABC15, the company recently broke ground on their next Phoenix location on I-17 and Bell Road; it’s expected to open fall 2022.

Plus, Eegee's recently announced Jason Vaughn as its new CEO; which could mean out-of-state expansion for the popular chain.

"The restaurant brand is eyeing new areas to expand to, including outside of Arizona — answering to years of demand from out-of-state Eegee’s fans," read a news release. Click here to read the full story.