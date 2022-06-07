Eegee's eyes out-of-state expansion

TUCSON, AZ — Local Tucson eatery Eegee's is bringing on a new CEO, which could mean out-of-state expansion for the popular chain.

Eegee's announced Jason Vaughn as its new CEO Tuesday, June 7. Vaughn has worked in the restaurant industry for over 30 years. His resume includes leadership positions at Yum! Brands, Wendy’s, Lenny’s Subs and Frisch’s Restaurants.

The same news release announcing Vaughn's appointment read "the restaurant brand is eyeing new areas to expand to, including outside of Arizona — answering to years of demand from out-of-state Eegee’s fans."

Vaughn will be based in Phoenix, cited as "a key growth market for the brand." The restaurant expanded to the metro area under outgoing CEO Ron Petty, who assumed the position in 2019.

“The brand is nearly synonymous with Arizona, and I’m excited to help bring its unique offering and first-class customer experience to more areas across the state, and even beyond," said Vaughn.

"I feel fortunate to now be part of Eegee’s incredible legacy — one that I take very seriously, as I know the loyalty of Eegee’s supporters is unmatched — and look forward to what’s to come.”

Petty will remain on board as a real estate advisor.