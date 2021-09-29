Eegee's aims to open second Valley restaurant in Mesa in November

MESA, AZ — Four months after opening its highly-anticipated restaurant in Gilbert, Tucson favorite eegee's expects to open its second restaurant in Mesa in November.

eegee's/artist renderings

A specific opening date has not been announced, but ahead of the opening, eegee's is looking to hire at least 50 people, including crew members, shift leaders, and assistant managers.

The hiring fair will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., at the Gilbert location, which is located near Baseline Road and Val Vista Drive.

The Mesa location, opening near Crismon Road and US 60, will also be the first in the Phoenix area to showcase eegee's redesigned restaurant with a designated eegee's window for its fruit-flavored drink, a walk-up window for pickup orders, and an indoor-outdoor dining room with a retractable garage-style door.

eegee's/artist renderings

It will also have a drive-thru.

Eegee's is a fast-food staple in Tucson with nearly 30 locations and is known for its fruit-flavored ice drinks, called eegee's. Their menu also features sandwiches, grinders, fries, and other sides.

CEO Ron Petty previously told ABC15 that he has confirmed plans for 12 locations in the Valley -- all projected to open by the end of 2022.

Eegee's had some locations in the Valley during the 1980s or 1990s depending on who you ask, but all of them ultimately closed.

So far, locations have been announced for Gilbert, Mesa, Phoenix, and Scottsdale.