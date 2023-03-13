Watch Now
Drake announces 'It's All A Blur' tour with stop in Glendale this fall

Rapper 21 Savage is set to be a special guest
Posted at 5:20 AM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 08:23:13-04

GLENDALE, AZ — Get ready to get in your feelings with Drizzy!

Drake will be embarking on his “It’s All A Blur” tour with rapper 21 Savage this summer. 

The four-time GRAMMY Award winner is ending the tour with a stop in Glendale on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.

The show will take place at Desert Diamond Arena at 7 p.m.

Cash App Card and Sprite presales begin on March 15. General sale tickets are available beginning on March 17 at noon.

You can find more information here.

