Drake adds second show at Glendale venue this September

GLENDALE, AZ — Drake has announced a second musical performance in Glendale this fall.

The four-time GRAMMY Award winner is headed to the Valley in September for his 'It's All A Blur' Tour with 21 Savage.

Last month, Drake announced a stop at Desert Diamond Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 5. He’s also now set to perform on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at the same venue.

Tour officials say "due to demand," the Arizona show is one of 12 more concert stops that have been added to the list.

General ticket sales for the newly added shows go on sale Friday, April 28 on his website. Presale tickets are available on April 26.