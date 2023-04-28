Dozens of Arizona businesses make ‘Yelp’s Top 100 Southwest Restaurants’ list

PHOENIX — Serving up dishes and a whole lot of desert pride! Dozens of Arizona businesses made Yelp’s Top 100 Southwest Restaurants 2023 list!

“We dug deep into Yelp data to uncover the most highly recommended spots across the Four Corners states (plus Nevada!),” stated the company with the release of its recent list.

Here’s how Arizona ranked:

#1. Tumerico



What to expect: According to its website, the restaurant prides itself on its “Latin Inspired Vegan & Vegetarian Food.” Dishes to try: Las Enchiladas, Rissoto, and their tacos.

Location: 2526 E. 6th St. in Tucson

The restaurant also has a second storefront [402 E. 4th Ave.] in Tucson.

#3. Casa De Falafel



What to expect: Middle Eastern cuisine with a specialty in — of course — falafel! Get it in a sandwich, burger, or tacos. Other dishes you’ll want to try there include their Chicken shawarma and their Chaco. “Everything that you see on this menu is 100% homemade and from scratch every single day,” says the restaurant on its website.

The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: 4920 W. Thunderbird Rd., Ste. 119, in Glendale

#5. Kabob Grill N’ Go



What to expect: Here’s a restaurant that cooks its food over a mesquite wood flame. Combos you’ll want to try: Beef Koobideh, Pork Ribs [ bone-in], and chicken tenders. You can also order a single skewer for each of them.

Location: 3050 North 16th St. in Phoenix

#7. The Clinkscale



What to expect: The hotel bar and grill makes the list with its brunch options like Hot Chicken and Biscuits, and entrée options such as the Marsala Chops and Ginger Miso-Glazed Salmon. The restaurant is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The restaurant is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: 309 Main Street in Jerome

#10. Momo’s Kitchen



What to expect: The business prides itself in having ‘healthy Korean cuisine’ with popular dishes shared by Yelp users that include tofu bibimbap, dumplings, bulgogi bowl, and chicken bibimbap.

Location: 301 N State Rte 89A in Sedona according to Yelp. You can give the business a call to check for current pop-up locations and hours of operation at 928-301-6509.

#13.Frank’s New York Style Deli



A local business that’s been rolling out its deli favorite for decades in the Valley. Popular dishes shared by Yelp users feature the roast beef sub, the turkey sub, and even their cannolis.

Location: 2301 W Orange Dr. in Phoenix.

#14. Binkley’s Restaurant



What to expect: Not your typical walk-in restaurant, you’ll want to make time if you visit this place. Reservations are required as it promises an experience that starts with snacks on the terrace before it takes the guests to the “dining room for a multi-course feast,” according to its website.

Location: 2320 E. Osborn Rd. in Phoenix

#16:Sushi Friend



What to expect: Here’s a counter-service sushi spot in the Valley that you’ll want to check out for its platters, combos, bowls, and obviously its rolls.

Location: 8727 N. Central Avenue in Phoenix

18. Urban Fresh



What to expect: a plant-based food menu that features smoothies, ‘juice remedies,’ wellness wraps, and snacks.

Location: 73 East Pennington Street in Tucson

