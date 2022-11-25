GLENDALE, AZ — Doing your holiday shopping? Check out Skate Westgate in Glendale!

From now until January 16, an ice rink is at the center of Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale.

At Skate Westgate, kids and adults can take part in a timeless holiday tradition of skating outdoors on a real ice rink.

The rink is open every day of the week. There's also a Christmas tree, fire pits, and s'mores.

TICKET AND EVENT INFO:



ADULTS/CHILDREN : $20 (includes skate rental) , $17 (bring your own skates)

: $20 , $17 TODDLERS : $16 (includes double-blade ice skate rental, sizes 9T – 12T only)

: $16 MILITARY : $17 with proper ID (includes skate rental)

: $17 with proper ID SEASON PASS : $145 (includes skate rental )

: $145 ) SOCKS : $5

: $5 PRIVATE LESSONS, PARTIES OR GROUP EVENTS: Please call (480) 387-5678.

More details are available online here.