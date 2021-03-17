Disneyland to reopen to California residents April 30: What you need to know

Disneyland and Disney's California Adventure theme parks are set to reopen April 30, more than a year after they closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Disneyland confirmed Wednesday morning.

However, Arizonans and anyone else living outside of California eager to visit will have to wait a bit longer.

In a blog post, Disneyland announced that it would initially reopen with limited capacities and other restrictions, including opening to California residents only "until further notice."

Just announced! Magic is finally returning to the @Disneyland Resort theme parks! Disneyland park & Disney California Adventure park are planning to officially reopen to the public on April 30, with limited capacity. More details on the Disney Parks Blog: https://t.co/ITJiKCzVmc pic.twitter.com/tyFqW8gZYj — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) March 17, 2021

To manage crowds, guests three and up will have to book a reservation and theme park admission in advance and for specific dates, Disney said. Admission will be limited and subject to availability, "and until further notice, only California residents may visit the parks in line with current state guidelines."

Related: Three Disney Stores in the Phoenix area to permanently close

Details on when and how people can book a reservation would be released at a later date, Disney said. It was also not immediately known when people outside of California could expect to be allowed to make a reservation and visit.

Related: What it's like to visit Walt Disney World during the COVID-19 pandemic

Parades, nighttime spectaculars, and other events that typically draw large crowds will not immediately return and would resume at a later date, Disney said. Instead of character meet-and-greets, Disney promised, "beloved characters will pop up in new ways and sometimes in unexpected places as they remain mindful of physical distancing."

The highly anticipated opening of "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance" will be open during the reopening, as will Snow Whites' Enchanted Wish, which underwent a recent renovation.

Disney's Grand California will reopen with limited capacity on April 29, followed by Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel and Disneyland Hotel at later dates, Disney said.

Visit https://disneyparks.disney.go.com/blog for more information.