Disney Stores in Chandler, Glendale and Scottsdale to close; Tempe store to remain open

PHOENIX — Soon there will only be one physical Disney Store in the Phoenix metro area.

The Disney Stores at Chandler Fashion Center, Scottsdale Fashion Square, and Arrowhead Towne Center are scheduled to close on or before March 23, according to Disney's shopDisney.com website.

The store at SanTan Village in Gilbert closed last year.

The closures leave one store, a Disney Outlet Store, at Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe. The Disney Store at the Tucson Premium Outlets will also remain open, according to Disney's website.

Disney announced last week in a news release that it would close sixty of its brick-and-mortar stores in North America this year and would focus more on its internet sales.

“While consumer behavior has shifted toward online shopping, the global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer,” said Stephanie Young, president of Consumer Products Games and Publishing at Disney, in a prepared statement.

“Over the past few years, we’ve been focused on meeting consumers where they are already spending their time, such as the expansion of Disney store shop-in-shops around the world. We now plan to create a more flexible, interconnected e-commerce experience that gives consumers easy access to unique, high-quality products across all our franchises," she said.