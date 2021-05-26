Disneyland Resort to open again to out-of-state visitors on June 15: What you need to know

Out-of-state guests will be allowed to once again visit Disneyland and Disney's California Adventure theme parks starting June 15, Disneyland Resort announced Wednesday in a post on its official blog.

"Today, we’re pleased to announce that beginning June 15, 2021, we will once again be able to welcome travelers from outside the state of California back to our theme parks!" the post read.

Exciting News! @Disneyland Resort theme parks to welcome back guests from outside California beginning June 15! Plus, theme park reservation window expands allowing more time to book and plan your visit: https://t.co/J0Ui2zmNU0 pic.twitter.com/yje32S7AZe — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) May 26, 2021

Since the theme park's initial opening on April 30, only California residents were allowed to make reservations and visit the parks due to the state's COVID-19-related safety measures.

People can make advanced reservations and book trips beginning Wednesday, but out-of-state guests will not be allowed inside the parks until June 15. Disneyland also expanded its reservation system to 120 days in advance.

Everyone visiting the theme parks is required to have a valid theme park reservation and ticket for every date of their trip. Visit Disneyland.com for details.

Currently, Disneyland requires temperature screenings, and every one two and older to wear a face mask, according to its website. The parks are also operating at limited capacities and some attractions may be unavailable. FASTPASS and Disney MaxPass are currently suspended.

Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel also reopens on June 15. The Disneyland Hotel is set to reopen on July 2. The Grand Californian Hotel is already open.

Avengers Campus, a much-anticipated new land inside Disney California Adventure, will debut on June 4. That land will be home to a new ride, Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure.

Visit www.disneyland.com for more information.