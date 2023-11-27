Desert Farm Lights opens holiday walk-thru experience for second year in West Valley

WADDELL, AZ — Desert Farm Lights in the West Valley is decking the halls this holiday season with an immersive walk-through Christmas experience!

Now in its second year, Desert Farm Lights has tripled its space year-to-year with over a million lights on display.

"There's nothing like it for 40 miles in any direction," said owner Shanelle Kunz.

From the illuminated light maze and horse carriage rides to private snow globes for the perfect cozy event, Desert Farm Lights is ready for the holidays.

"We have an illuminated light maze, which is a big draw for us here. It's about an acre and a half. It smells of real candy cane. It takes you to Santa's house. It's pretty cool," said Kunz.

Desert Farm Lights runs now through December 31. It's located on the Justice Brothers Ranch at 14629 West Peoria Avenue in Waddell.

General admission is $20.

