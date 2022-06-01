D-backs Summer Pass on sale for $99

PHOENIX — The Diamondbacks Summer Pass is back!

The popular deal gives fans the chance to access all 37 remaining summer home games in June, July and August for just $99.

The pass includes special matchups and holiday games:

June 18 - Juneteenth Celebration vs. Minnesota Twins

June 19 - Father’s Day Hawaiian Shirt vs. Minnesota Twins, courtesy of Cox

June 25 - D-backs Pride Tee, Pride Night vs. Detroit Tigers

July 4 - D-backs Patriotic Tee vs. San Francisco Giants

July 23 - Star Wars Night vs. Washington Nationals

August 6 - Zac Gallen Tee vs. Colorado Rockies, courtesy of Casino Arizona & Talking Stick Resort

August 19 - Faith & Family Night, Switchfoot postgame concert vs. St. Louis Cardinals

August 21 - MLB Network Bag vs. St Louis Cardinals

To purchase your Diamondbacks Summer Pass, click here.

Each gameday, Summer Pass holders will receive a text message with a link to opt-in to reserve seats and receive mobile tickets delivered through the MLB Ballpark App.