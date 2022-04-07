Country Thunder Arizona is this weekend, here’s what you need to know

FLORENCE, AZ — Country Thunder Arizona is back! The four-day country festival takes place in Florence and starts this Thursday and runs till Sunday, April 10th.

If you still haven’t gotten your tickets or never been to this spring event, here’s what you need to know.

LINEUP

Thursday : Riley Green, Randy Houser, Lindsay Ell and Nolano Sotillo.

: Riley Green, Randy Houser, Lindsay Ell and Nolano Sotillo. Friday : Blake Shelton, Gabby Barrett, Michael Ray, Phil Vassar, James Barker Band and Jackson Dean.

: Blake Shelton, Gabby Barrett, Michael Ray, Phil Vassar, James Barker Band and Jackson Dean. Saturday: Morgan Wallen, Hardy, Tracy Lawrence, Blanco Brown, Mackenzie Porter, and Tyler Braden.

Morgan Wallen, Hardy, Tracy Lawrence, Blanco Brown, Mackenzie Porter, and Tyler Braden. Sunday: Florida Georgia Line, Chase Rice, Jameson Rodgers, Sawyer Brown, and Maggie Rose.

TICKETS



Weekend General Admission: the 4-day general admission is $245, single-day tickets are $150- except Saturday when it's $175.

Reserved seating: SOLD OUT.

Camping sites: SOLD OUT.

PARKING



Address of the venue: 20585 E Water Way, Florence, AZ 85132.

Weekend Reserved Parking is sold out.

Bringing your car? You’ll need to purchase a day pass. Parking passes start at $20 and go up to $65 during the weekend. Click here to purchase a day pass.

TRAFFIC IN FLORENCE