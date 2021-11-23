Morgan Wallen, others to headline Country Thunder in April 2022

FLORENCE, AZ — Country Thunder has announced its headliners for the spring 2022 festival.

Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, Florida Georgia Line and Riley Green will be performing at the April event in Florence, Arizona.

The event is set to take place April 7-10, 2022.

Four-day General Admission Country Thunder passes, Platinum Experience and other options are available by visiting CountryThunder.com.

Wallen has dropped out of Country Thunder this year with Old Dominion stepping in to take his place. He dropped out after TMZ posted a video of Wallen in Nashville allegedly using a racial slur and other profanities after a night out with friends.