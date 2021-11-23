Watch
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Morgan Wallen, others to headline Country Thunder in April 2022

items.[0].image.alt
Katie Darby/Katie Darby/Invision/AP
Morgan Wallen performs during the Can't Say I Ain't Country Tour at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on Saturday, August 31, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Katie Darby/Invision/AP)
Morgan Wallen
Posted at 12:02 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 14:04:11-05

FLORENCE, AZ — Country Thunder has announced its headliners for the spring 2022 festival.

Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, Florida Georgia Line and Riley Green will be performing at the April event in Florence, Arizona.

The event is set to take place April 7-10, 2022.

Four-day General Admission Country Thunder passes, Platinum Experience and other options are available by visiting CountryThunder.com.

Wallen has dropped out of Country Thunder this year with Old Dominion stepping in to take his place. He dropped out after TMZ posted a video of Wallen in Nashville allegedly using a racial slur and other profanities after a night out with friends.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV