Christown Spectrum Mall proposes redevelopment: Here is what the future mall could look like

PHOENIX — Christown Spectrum Mall, the 60-year-old shopping center near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix, could be the latest mall to be overhauled for future redevelopment.

An initial proposal submitted to the City of Phoenix in February shows that the mall's owner, Christown 1755, LLC, and Kimco Realty, the company that manages the mall, are looking to rezone the mall for potential redevelopment that would combine residential, commercial, retail, and entertainment, and could include a hotel and green spaces to "truly create a live/work/play destination" in a walkable block-style format.

If ultimately approved, the redevelopment would happen in multiple phases presumably over multiple years.

However, one issue that will need to be addressed, according to the documents, is that many of the tenants that make up the mall have varying leases -- some of which do not expire for decades -- and have some control over their parking lots.

Walmart's lease does not expire until 2053, 31 years from now, Walgreen's lease does not expire until 2102, 82 years from now, and Harkins's lease doesn't expire until 2038, according to the documents.

Conceptual build-out plans show that Target, Walmart, PetSmart, Ross, and some of the fast-food restaurants are all included in the future development. You can view the plans, here.

Both Costco and JCPenney closed their locations at Christown in 2020.

"Christown Spectrum intends to accommodate the full spectrum of business and commerce tenants from the small use tenants looking for quality space with nearby freeway and light-rail accessibility all the way to corporate headquarters in a signature high rise building. The residential, hotel and office components of the development will complement and support the corresponding amenities of retail shopping, restaurants, and support services," the documents state.

In a statement to ABC15, Jennifer Maisch, vice president of marketing and communications at Kimco, said the initial documents are a master plan for Christown over the next 20 years.

It marks the second shopping mall in the Valley to consider renovation plans. Phoenix City Council approved Paradise Valley Malls redevelopment plans to turn the mall into a walkable shopping center with stores, restaurants, a grocery store, and apartments or condos. Demolition of part of the mall is said to begin later this summer with construction beginning in the fall.

Metrocenter Mall shuttered its doors in September after 47 years.