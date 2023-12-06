Christmas at the Princess: A dazzling holiday extravaganza in its 14th year

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — 'Tis the season for joy and merriment! Christmas at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess returns for its 14th year, promising a holiday light show that is sure to dazzle visitors.

"We have two ice skating rinks that you can't miss, which is my favorite part of Christmas at the Princess," said John Glynn, Director of Public Relations. "They're both real ice, covering 6,000 square feet outdoors. It's fun for the whole family. Each year we add something new and perfect old favorites."

Christmas at the Princess features over seven million holiday lights, transforming the entire hotel into the North Pole.

Enjoy real ice skating, a 94-foot Ferris wheel, an 84-foot musical tree, delectable food and drinks, bonfires for smores, and the Aurora indoor ice lounge that always remains 19 degrees.

"Our team will start wrapping palm trees in August when it's still 118 degrees outside, that's our dedication to Christmas," said Glynn.

The celebration runs from now until January 6, providing ample time for families to immerse themselves in the holiday spirit.

General admission starts at $35. Click here for more information.