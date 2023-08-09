Watch Now
Chris Tucker to stop in Phoenix during his first major tour in over a decade

Tickets for the concert in October go on sale Friday
Chris Tucker
Posted at 7:46 AM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 10:46:43-04

PHOENIX, AZ — Award-winning actor, producer, and comedian Chris Tucker is hitting the road, and one of the stops along the way will be in Phoenix.

It is Tucker's first major tour since 2011.

The tour will stop at Arizona Financial Theatre on Thursday, October 5.

"I started my career doing stand-up in comedy clubs and it's stand-up comedy that prepared me for all of my movie roles," Tucker said. "I'm looking forward to getting back to my roots. I love performing live, there's nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh. I'm excited to be back out on tour."

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 11 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Tickets will also be available Thursday through a special artist presale.

