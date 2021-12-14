Cheers! 5 Christmas bars to check out around the Valley

PHOENIX — What's merry and bright, decorated with ornaments and lights, and ready to serve up some festive holiday cheer? Christmas bars!

A handful of bars in the Valley have once again decorated their bars and dining rooms with lights, tinsel, ornaments, and other Christmas-y flare to go along with their festive cocktail mugs and menus.

If you — or some friends — are looking to get into the spirit with some spirits, here are some of the pop-up Christmas bars around town. Just remember, never drink and drive. Always have a sober friend drive you home, or book a taxi, Uber, Lyft, or another ride-share service.

Feliz Navidad Cantina at Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill

Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill in north Scottsdale has transformed into Feliz Navidad Cantina for its second season. Practically every inch of the bar has been decorated with tinsel, ribbon, wrapping paper, and ornaments. Ribbon and ornaments hang down from the ceiling, the tables and walls have been covered in wrapping paper, and popular Christmas movies play on the TVs.

People can take a photo inside a sleigh outside the bar and walk through a tunnel of tinsel to get into the bar. Reservations are required and experiences are limited to 90 minutes.

Here are some of the cocktails on the menu:

White Christmas Martini: Vanilla vodka, white chocolate, creme de cacao, and half-and-half ($12)

Vanilla vodka, white chocolate, creme de cacao, and half-and-half ($12) Mistletoe Martini: Vodka, Elderflower, cranberry juice, and simple syrup ($12)

Vodka, Elderflower, cranberry juice, and simple syrup ($12) Grinch Margarita: Tequila, Kahlua, Peppermint Schnapps, and half-and-half ($12)

Tequila, Kahlua, Peppermint Schnapps, and half-and-half ($12) Santa-Rita: Tequila, Triple Sec, lime juice, ginger syrup, and La Pinta liqueur ($12)

If you go: 9397 E. Shea Blvd Ste. 115, Scottsdale, AZ 85260; www.saltandlimeaz.com

Sippin' Santa at Bitter & Twisted

Bitter & Twisted in downtown Phoenix has once again partnered with Sippin Santa', the same company behind Miracle Christmas pop-up bars, to transform itself into a tropical Christmas getaway. There are flamingos with mini Santa hats, hanging Christmas lights and orbs, and festive table covers.

Seats are first-come, first-served, and experiences are limited to a maximum of two hours.

Here are some of the cocktails on the menu:

Mistletoe-To-Toe (for two): Bourbon, Walnut liqueur, Jamaican and Puerto Rican rums, lime, orange, and Maple syrup

Bourbon, Walnut liqueur, Jamaican and Puerto Rican rums, lime, orange, and Maple syrup Sippin’ Santa: Aged Demerara rum, Amaro, lemon, orange, and Gingerbread mix

Aged Demerara rum, Amaro, lemon, orange, and Gingerbread mix Kris Kringle Colada: Dark Jamaican rum, Amaro, Allspice Liqueur, lime, pineapple, and cream of coconut

If you go: 1 W. Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85003; https://bitterandtwistedaz.com

Miracle at Floor 13 Rooftop Bar

The "Miracle" Christmas pop-up concept was founded in 2014 in New York City and has quickly expanded to dozens of bars across the country. After debuting at Blue Hound in downtown Phoenix, the concept eventually migrated up the street to the 13th Floor Rooftop Bar at the Hilton Garden Inn hotel. The outdoor patio has been decorated with lights, Santa chair coverings, and festive pillows.

Here are some of the cocktails on the menu:

Bad Santa: Aged Jamaican rum, velvet falernum, mixed spiced butter, oat milk, and nutmeg (served hot)

Aged Jamaican rum, velvet falernum, mixed spiced butter, oat milk, and nutmeg (served hot) Elfing Around: Prosecco, gin, mulled wine reduction, grapefruit shrub, and aromatic and orange bitters

Prosecco, gin, mulled wine reduction, grapefruit shrub, and aromatic and orange bitters Snowball Old-Fashioned: Rye, gingerbread, aromatic and wormwood bitters, and orange essence

Reservations are required and experiences are limited to 90 minutes. A minimum $50 spend is in place for two people, $150 for three, $200 for four, and $250 for five people.

If you go: 15 E. Monroe St, Phoenix, AZ 85004; floor13rooftopbar.com/miracle-bar

Blue Blitzen Holiday Pop Up at The Hotel Palomar

Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails at Hotel Palomar in downtown Phoenix has transformed into the Blue Blitzen Holiday Pop-up Bar with Christmas decorations and a half-dozen outdoor igloos that people can dine in. The igloos overlook the Christmas tree and skating rink at CityScape, and come with seating, tables, blankets, and holiday music.

Reservations are required and experiences are limited to two hours. A $150 minimum spend on food and drink is also required.

Here are some of the drinks on the menu:



What's in Santa's Mug: Hot chocolate, housemade marshmallow, guajillo and chile powder

Hot chocolate, housemade marshmallow, guajillo and chile powder Santa Want to be in Your Chimney (serves four): Bacardi 8 rum, lime juice, lemon juice, coconut, and prickly pear

Bacardi 8 rum, lime juice, lemon juice, coconut, and prickly pear Peppermint martini: Tito's vodka, creme de menthe, vanilla, cream, and topped with peppermint sprinkles

Tito's vodka, creme de menthe, vanilla, cream, and topped with peppermint sprinkles Blue's Rum Hot Toddy: Bacardi 8 rum, Becherovka, Allspice, lemon, and honey

If you go: Outside The Hotel Palomar, 2 E. Jefferson St., Phoenix, AZ 85004; book via Eventbrite, https://www.eventbrite.com

Coach House

Located in Old Town Scottsdale, Coach House is not a Christmas pop-up, but a staple of Scottsdale's bar scene. Billed as the "oldest dive bar in Scottsdale," Coach House is known for its penny bartop and neighborhood feel. But, during the holidays, the bar becomes decked out — roof to floor, inside and outside — in Christmas lights.

If you go: 7011 E. Indian School Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251; www.coachhousescottsdale.com