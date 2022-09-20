Chandler, Tucson, and Phoenix eateries land in New York Times' best restaurant list

Watch Now
Posted at 9:39 AM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 12:40:09-04

PHOENIX, AZ  — Pick up your fork and spoon, the New York Times released its 50 favorite restaurants of 2022, and several of them just so happen to be in Arizona! The local eateries were from Phoenix, Chandler, and Tucson.

Here are the local restaurants made the list:

Bacanora in Phoenix

  • Location: 1301 NW Grand Ave Unit 1
  • Hours of operation: Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m.–10 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Kabob Grill N’ Go in Phoenix

  • Location: 3050 North 16th St.
  • Hours of operation: Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thaily’s in Chandler

  • Location: 444 E Chandler Blvd
  • Hours of operation: Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tito & Pep in Midtown Tucson

  • Location: 4122 East Speedway Blvd
  • Hours of operation: Monday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

YOU’LL WANT TO CHECK THIS OUT

Netflix premiered their new series ‘Chef’s Table: Pizza’ this month and you’ll be seeing a familiar face, Chris Bianco. Bianco is known for his pizzerias in Phoenix and is featured in the first episode.

Read more about the unconventional pizza maker and his debut on the Netflix series, right here.

