Chandler, Tucson, and Phoenix eateries land in New York Times' best restaurant list

PHOENIX, AZ — Pick up your fork and spoon, the New York Times released its 50 favorite restaurants of 2022, and several of them just so happen to be in Arizona! The local eateries were from Phoenix, Chandler, and Tucson.

Here are the local restaurants made the list:

Bacanora in Phoenix



Location: 1301 NW Grand Ave Unit 1

Hours of operation: Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m.–10 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Kabob Grill N’ Go in Phoenix



Location: 3050 North 16th St.

Hours of operation: Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thaily’s in Chandler



Location: 444 E Chandler Blvd

Hours of operation: Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Tito & Pep in Midtown Tucson



Location: 4122 East Speedway Blvd

Hours of operation: Monday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

