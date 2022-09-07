Watch Now
Cardinals vs. Chiefs: Everything you need to know if you're going to the 2022 season opener

Ahead of the Arizona Cardinals regular season, the team unveiled this season's new menu items and fan favorites that are coming back. Here’s Chef Sean Kavanaugh giving us the food roster for this season.
Arizona Cardinals' fans at State Farm Stadium
Posted at 11:54 AM, Sep 07, 2022
GLENDALE, AZ — RISE UP RED SEA, the Arizona Cardinals vs. Kansas City Chiefs game this weekend will kick off the 2022 NFL season!

Here’s what you need to know about the tickets, parking, traffic, and more if you're headed to the game!

DIGITAL AND CASHLESS

  • Make sure your phone is fully charged [or even take a battery pack] you’ll need your device to get in the game.
  • Tickets to all Arizona Cardinals home games are now digital.
  • Parking passes are digital too. “To expedite entry into our car parks, fans are strongly encouraged to have their digital parking pass open and ready to be scanned prior to approaching the stadium,” reads an official statement from the Arizona Cardinals.
  • Keep this in mind: State Farm Stadium transitioned to a cashless stadium.

GAMEDAY SCHEDULE

  • Carparks open - 9:15 a.m.
  • Great lawn opens: 9:15 a.m.
  • Club gates open: 9:45 a.m.
  • Brew Haus opens: 9:45 a.m.
  • Main gates open: 11:15 a.m.
  • Kickoff: 1:25 p.m.

BAG POLICY

  • Backpacks, diaper bags and purses are not permitted.
  • Under the NFL's "clear bag policy," fans will be allowed one 12” by x 6” x 12” that is clear and made of plastic, vinyl or PVC.
  •  A one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag is OK to use as well.
  • In addition, fans can bring in a small clutch or purse no bigger than 4.5" x 6.5".
  • More information on the clear bag policy can be found here.

TRAFFIC

This weekend there are closures set in the Valley; primarily set to close will be Westbound I-10 between US 60 and SR143. Fortunately, these sections will reopen before the Cardinals’ home game, according to ADOT. Still expect heavy traffic in the area on Sunday and give yourself plenty of time if you're headed to the stadium.

  • You can check traffic conditions, right here.
  • You can also check this "real time" traffic map of the City of Glendale's road closures and restrictions, right here.

IF YOU GO

  • Opponent: Kansas City Chiefs
  • Kickoff is on 9/11 at 1:25 p.m.
  • Cost: As of now, tickets start at $244.
  • Venue: State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Dr in Glendale]

NEW FOOD AT STATE FARM STADIUM

Top, left to right: Craft cheesesteak sandwich, Quesabirria Burger. Bottom: Big Red’s/mini tacos, Fresh Donut holes.
The team unveiled this season's new menu items and fan favorites that are making a comeback to the food roster at State Farm Stadium. Plus, the local woman-owned business, Lola’s Tacos, is going to have multiple locations inside the stadium this season.

Here’s what you need to know about the new food items and "favorites" that will be at the stadium.

