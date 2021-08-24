Camelback Mountain, Piestewa Peak restricted Wednesday, Thursday, Friday due to dangerous heat

PHOENIX — Hiking trails at Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak will be restricted for much of the day on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as "dangerously hot" temperatures are forecast for the Phoenix metro -- and much of central-southern Arizona -- prompting the National Weather Service to issue an Excessive Heat Warning until Friday evening.

The Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect from 10 a.m. on Wednesday until 8 p.m. on Friday.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to be between 106 and 114 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

Access to Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak, including the parking lots and trailheads, will be closed between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on those days.

All other trails in Phoenix and around the Valley remain open.

The effort is part of a pilot program the City of Phoenix's Parks and Recreation Department is running to protect hikers from the extreme heat and emergency responders who are often called to both trailheads for various rescues.