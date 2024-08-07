Buca Di Beppo files for bankruptcy, here’s what you should know

CHANDLER, AZ — Italian restaurant chain, Buca di Beppo, filed for chapter eleven bankruptcy this week. The company has slowly been closing locations since the COVID pandemic began in 2020.

The family-style restaurant chain blames rising costs and issues hiring workers. Buca di Beppo has plans to restructure 44 locations in multiple states and open a new one. The brand's president called it a "strategic step towards a strong future."

The states of California, Florida, Utah, and others in the country have reported Buca di Beppo restaurant closures.

The Italian chain recently closed its Chandler, Arizona location. ABC15 has reached out to Buca di Beppo and a representative for the company sent the following statement:

After being part of this community for 25 years, regrettably, Buca di Beppo in Chandler has closed. We thank our customers for their loyalty — it was our privilege to be the backdrop for countless gatherings and celebrations over the past two decades.

For now, you can still enjoy their dishes at some of the Valley locations that remain open:

