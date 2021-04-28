Big Surf water park in Tempe to remain closed for 2021 season

TEMPE, AZ — The Big Surf Water Park in Tempe will not open for the 2021 summer season due to the ongoing pandemic, marking back-to-back seasons that the water park will remain closed.

"Due to the uncertainty of where the global health crisis and the associated social distancing that is currently going on, Big Surf Waterpark is announcing that it will remain closed for the 2021 season," according to a news release, dated April 21, and posted to the water park's website.

Despite being allowed to reopen as restrictions have been lifted, Big Surf said it was "very concerned with how the social distancing guidelines would significantly affect the quality of the Big Surf Experience and limit interaction with many of the attractions," according to the letter.

It plans to open for the 2022 season.

For those looking to beat the heat -- as the Valley is forecasted to reach 100 degrees for the first time this year -- other water parks are open including Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Glendale, Golfland Sunsplash in Mesa, Great Wolf Lodge on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, and the Oasis Water Park at the Arizona Grand Resort in Phoenix.

Related: Looking to beat the heat? These Arizona water parks are open

Salt River Tubing is set to open for the season on Saturday, May 1.

Most outdoor city-owned pools are not set to open until mid to late May. Chandler will open some of its pools on May 13. Peoria will open its Peoria and Sunrise pools on May 24 (Centennial to remain closed). Gilbert, Mesa, and Phoenix are set to open their pools on May 29.