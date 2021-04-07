Looking to beat the heat? These Arizona water parks are open

PHOENIX — If pool season isn't here already, it certainly feels like it.

Phoenix reached 95 degrees on April 1, the first 90+ degree day of the year, and 98 on April 4, the hottest day of the year so far. The 90s remain in the forecast for the next several days.

For those without a pool or itching to get to a pool, a handful of water parks, hotels, and resorts in the Phoenix area are open for the season. Salt River Tubing opens for the season on May 1. Big Surf, which remained closed during the 2020 season, has not announced its plans for 2021.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there is no scientific evidence that the COVID-19 virus spread via pools, hot tubs, or water playgrounds, but advises people to follow social distancing and hand-washing guidelines. Read more.

Josh Frigerio, ABC15

SIX FLAGS HURRICANE HARBOR PHOENIX

COVID-19 safety: Advanced reservations are encouraged and tickets and parking can be bought online. Daily park capacity will be reduced, employees and guests will undergo noninvasive temperature checks, and masks are required for those two and older when outside the pool or not on a ride. There will also be designated "mask break zones."

The Six Flags-owned water park cut its 2020 season short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It reopened for the 2021 season on March 13 and is currently open every Saturday and Sunday through mid-May. Beginning May 24, the water park will open with daily hours.

The water park opens at 11 a.m. Closing hours vary. Admission starts at $29.00. Season passes are also available.

Hurricane Harbor Phoenix, previously known as Wet N Wild, has more than 30 water rides and attractions, including water slides, tube slides, a Hurricane Bay wave pool, and Mammoth Falls, a large tube ride that drops riders 57-feet before shooting them up a vertical incline.

Paradise Island, a 12,000-square-foot activity pool with volleyball, basketball, and floating lily pads, is anticipated to open sometime over the summer. An opening date has not been announced yet.

IF YOU GO:

4243 W Pinnacle Peak Rd.

Glendale, AZ 85310

www.sixflags.com/phoenix

GOLFLAND SUNSPLASH

COVID-19 safety: To promote social distancing, the water park is limiting attendance. People are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance for a specific date.

Golfland Sunsplash in Mesa also opened for the 2021 season in March. To start, the water park will be open on Saturdays and Sundays through May. Beginning in June, the water park will expand its hours daily with evening hours.

The Golfland side, which is home to the arcade, mini-golf, bumper boats, and go-karts opened last year with COVID-19 safety measures in place. The Sunsplash side, which is home to the water park, has at least 10 water slides, a lazy river, a wave pool, water playgrounds, and an activity pool.

Water park admission starts at $21.99. Combination passes with Golfland and season passes are also available.

IF YOU GO:

155 W Hampton Ave.

Mesa, AZ 85210

www.golfland.com/mesa

OASIS WATER PARK AT ARIZONA GRAND

COVID-19 safety: Daily power washing and cleaning of the water park, lounge chairs, and cabanas. The communal water stations have been removed and bar area seating is closed, according to its website.

The Oasis water park at the Arizona Grand hotel reopened earlier this year. It is open every day to both in-house guests and non-guests who purchased a day pass through Resort Pass, a website that sells day-use passes to local resorts.

The 7-acre water park features Slide Canyon Tower, a 7-story water slide, Oasis Wave Pool, a lazy river, hot tub, and a swimming pool. There is also an outdoor bar and grill and cabanas.

Admission to the water park is included in the resort fee for hotel guests. Non-guests can purchase a day pass through Resort Pass for $55-$60 per person.

IF YOU GO:

8000 S Arizona Grand Park

Phoenix, AZ 85044

www.arizonagrandresort.com

www.resortpass.com

Great Wolf Lodge/handout

GREAT WOLF LODGE

COVID-19 safety: Masks required for those five and older, except when in the pool or on a ride, enhance cleaning, social distancing markers throughout the hotel and water park, and contactless payment (no cash accepted). The water park is open to guests only.

Great Wolf Lodge is home to a large indoor water park with multiple slides, tube slides, raft rides, activity pools, a wave pool, and a play structure.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the indoor water park is open only to hotel guests. Prior to the pandemic, the resort did have a day-pass that people could buy, but that was suspended and has not been brought back. It is not known if that will come back.

IF YOU GO:

7333 N. Pima Road

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

www.greatwolf.com/arizona

Michael Baxter/Fairmont Scottsdale Princess architectural photography

FAIRMONT SCOTTSDALE PRINCESS

COVID-19 safety: Employees will wear masks and gloves. Social distance will be enforced with signage and placement of tables and umbrellas and increased cleaning.

The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess resort and spa has six pools, including one with two 200-foot water slides, another with a white sand beach, and an adults-only pool.

The pool is open to both guests staying at the resort and non-guests. Non-guests can purchase a day-pass via Resort Pass. Passes are $35-$55 per person.

IF YOU GO:

7575 E Princess Drive

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

www.fairmont.com/scottsdale

HILTON PHOENIX RESORT AT THE PEAK

COVID-19 safety: Limiting capacities in some areas, enhanced cleaning, and mask requirements.

The water park at Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak (formerly Pointe Hilton Squaw Phoenix), River Ranch Water Park, as reopened. The water park has a water slide, a lazy river, and two pools. There is also mini-golf and a couple poolside restaurants.

It is open to both guests and non-guests. For non-guests, the resort has partnered with Resort Pass to offer day-passes on some weekdays and weekends. Available varies each day. Passes are $20-$40.

IF YOU GO:

7677 N 16th St.

Phoenix, AZ 85020

www.hilton.com