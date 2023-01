PHOENIX — Eight-time Grammy-winning artist Beck and Grammy-winning French band Phoenix are coming to the Valley!

The two musicians announced their co-headline tour 'Summer Odyssey,' will be going across the country, hitting the Footprint Center in Phoenix on Friday, August 11.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m.

For more info on the 'Summer Odyssey' tour, click here.