Bebe Rexha, 'American Idol' finalist David Hernandez to headline 2018 Phoenix Pride Festival

PHOENIX - Valley native and American Idol finalist David Hernandez, Berlin and Terri Nunn, and Bebe Rexha will headline the 2018 Phoenix Pride Festival in April.

They will be joined by singer-songwriter Kristine W. and Grammy Award-winning singer Thelma Houston, according to a news release.

Valley resident and NBA referee Bill Kennedy will serve as the grand marshal for the two-day event, which takes place April 7-8, 2018 at Steele Indian School Park. The parade is scheduled for April 8.

The theme for this year's festival is "United We Stand, Equality for All" and "represents both the strength of the unified community and continued quest for equality, not only for the LGBTQ community, but for all people, regardless of background," the release said.

Tickets to the festival are $15 - $75 and are on sale now at https://phoenixpride.org.

IF YOU GO:

Phoenix Pride Festival (April 7-8)

Steele Indian School Park, 300 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85012

Time: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. both days

Admission: $15 - $75

Phoenix Pride Parade (April 8)

Start: 10 a.m., Third Street and Thomas Road

End: Third Street and Indian School Road