Beat the heat at an ice rink: Where to chill out in 50º temperatures in the Valley

PHOENIX — Ice-skating rinks around the Valley are a cool way to beat the heat! While it's 110º or more outside, you can chill out on 56º ice.

Check out some of the skating camps and open skating schedules at the various rinks:

Ice Den Scottsdale

Public skate is available on select dates throughout the summer. They also offer a variety of camps for different skill levels and ages.

Two-hour sessions for public skating are $10-12, plus the price of lockers and skate trainers. The admission cost includes skate rental.

Learn more and sign up here.

Location: 9375 E Bell Road Scottsdale, AZ 85260

AZ ICE

They offer summer camps through August 4 (for $300 weekly or $65 daily), skating lessons and public skating.

Learn more and sign up here.

Locations: Arcadia, Gilbert and Peoria.

