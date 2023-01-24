Watch Now
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga to bring ‘MS20años’ tour to Phoenix

Tickets go on sale this week, here’s when they’re coming to the Valley
Banda Sinaloense MS
ASSOCIATED PRESS<br/>
Posted at 4:34 PM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 18:34:33-05

PHOENIX — The popular regional Mexican band, Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga, is returning to Footprint Center this fall.

The Sinaloense band is hitting the road this year for their ‘MS20años’ tour and they’ll make a stop in Phoenix on September 9. Tickets go on sale this week.

Banda MS, with over 17 million followers on Facebook, was a nominee in the ‘Favorite Latin duo or group’ category for the 2022 American Music Awards and has collaborated with Snoop Dog and Becky G for the song 'Qué Maldición,' inevitably gaining new fans for Banda music.

AZ TOUR STOP

  • Concert date: Saturday, September 9.
  • Tickets: Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. and tickets for the public will be available Friday, January 27, at 10 a.m.
  • Venue: Footprint Center [ 201 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix

See the full list of announced shows coming to Phoenix in 2023 here.

2023 Concerts in the Valley

