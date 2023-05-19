Watch Now
AZ Science Center sets a new Guinness World Record and debuts a new exhibit

The largest pair of scissors in the world is now in Phoenix
Arizona Science Center
Posted at 1:04 PM, May 19, 2023
PHOENIX — The Arizona Science Center has officially set the Guinness World Record for the largest scissors!

“Our scissors are 10 feet long, 93 pounds, and are fully functioning scissors,” said Matthew Schwartz, vice president of innovation & exhibits at the Arizona Science Center.

The scissors were made for the grand opening of The Science of Guinness World Records exhibit on Friday, May 19, and were used to cut the ribbon.

According to Schwartz, it took about a month for the members of the center to make the scissors that have quarter-inch steel blades. The previous record holder in Adana, Turkey had scissors that were 9 ft 10.5 inches in length.

IF YOU GO

  • The exhibit will be available at the Arizona Science Center until January 1,
  • What to expect: This is a traveling exhibition that is now open in Phoenix! Guests can explore the science behind Guinness World Records through interactive activities throughout the 6,000 sq. ft. space at the center.

  • Location: 600 E Washington St in Phoenix
  • Cost: A general admission ticket is required in addition to the features ticketed exhibit- member admission [$6.95], general admission [$8.95] and children under 3 enter for free.
