AZ Science Center sets a new Guinness World Record and debuts a new exhibit

PHOENIX — The Arizona Science Center has officially set the Guinness World Record for the largest scissors!

“Our scissors are 10 feet long, 93 pounds, and are fully functioning scissors,” said Matthew Schwartz, vice president of innovation & exhibits at the Arizona Science Center.

The scissors were made for the grand opening of The Science of Guinness World Records exhibit on Friday, May 19, and were used to cut the ribbon.

ABC15 Arizona | Nicole Gutierrez

According to Schwartz, it took about a month for the members of the center to make the scissors that have quarter-inch steel blades. The previous record holder in Adana, Turkey had scissors that were 9 ft 10.5 inches in length.

IF YOU GO



The exhibit will be available at the Arizona Science Center until January 1,

What to expect: This is a traveling exhibition that is now open in Phoenix! Guests can explore the science behind Guinness World Records through interactive activities throughout the 6,000 sq. ft. space at the center.

Get ready to #AchieveAmazingAZ at our newest exhibition, The Science of Guinness World Records—NOW OPEN 🤩 Discover the science behind the fastest, longest, highest and strongest records ever broken and unleash your inner champ by trying it yourself ➡️ https://t.co/7pOIyHSB4R pic.twitter.com/MLtCTTeKFH — Arizona Science Center (@azsciencecenter) May 19, 2023